Collective Mining Ltd. (TSX: CNL) (NYSE American: CNL) Featured In Virtual Coverage Of The Precious Metals Summit

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Inc. to Zijin for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, Collective Mining (TSX: CNL) (NYSE American: CNL) is a copper, silver, and tungsten exploration company with projects in Caldas, Colombia. The company has options to acquire 100% interests in two projects located directly within an established mining camp with ten fully permitted and operating mines.

The company's flagship project, Guayabales, is anchored by the Apollo system, which hosts the large-scale, bulk-tonnage and high-grade copper-silver-gold-tungsten Apollo porphyry system. Collective Mining's 2024 objective is to expand the Apollo system, prove that the recent discoveries at the Olympus and Trap targets evolve into large scale systems and make a new discovery at either the Box, Tower or X targets. For more information, visit the company's website at .

