Gujarat Rains: Extremely Heavy Showers To Pound Saurashtra, Kutch 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Gujarat floods: The coastal state, which is still reeling from the massive devastation due to heavy downpours and flooding, is likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall today. Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall, predicts IMD scientists. The weather forecasting agency issued orange alert for districts like Jamnagar, Porbandar, Dwarka, etc, for Friday, August 30.

Here is a complete update on IMD weather forecast of Gujarat.

Gujarat weather today

-Several parts of the state are likely to witness moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers on Friday, August 30.

THe weather forecasting agency has also issued alert for a few districts vulnerable of disruptions due to torrential rainfall.



-"Light to Moderate rain/thundershowers very likelyat most places in all the districts of Gujarat region namely Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad and in Daman, Dadara Nagar Haveli; at most places in all the districts of Saurashtra Kutch namelySurendranagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Botad, Kutch and in Diu," said IMD in its latest weather bulletin.



-The IMD has issued orange alert for“the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Jamnagar, Porbandar, Dwarka and in Kutch.”

-Other districts of the region, including“Rajkot, Junagadh, Morbi, etc.”, are kept under yellow alert. These districts are likely to receive heavy rains in isolated places.

