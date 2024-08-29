Milinda Moragoda Presents Ajit Doval With Copy Of Indo-Lanka Physical Connectivity Report

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, August 29: Milinda Moragoda presented a copy of the Pathfinder Foundation's Study Group Report on India-Sri Lanka Physical Connectivity to Ajit Kumar Doval, National Security Advisor to the Prime of India this morning (29 August)

Doval is in Colombo on an official visit.

The Study Group report which was recently launched, provides a comprehensive blueprint for physical connectivity in the sectors of road, rail, electricity and petroleum. The ultimate goal of this initiative is to increase Sri Lanka's annual economic growth rate from 3 to 6% through economic integration between the two countries.

