Ministry Of Defense Codified Individual Demining Kit

The Ministry of Defense has codified an individual detection, marking and demining kit. This product is manufactured by a Ukrainian company from domestic components.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

Each kit includes more than ten items that will be needed by the military in the course of performing tasks on detecting and marking explosive devices. In particular, it includes a compact dielectric probe, a reusable“cat” for trawling for tripwires, a paracord cord, kits for waiting for fuses and detonators, phosphor light sources for night marking, etc.

“The developers created the kit taking into account the fact that the military have to work in very difficult conditions, on different types of terrain, and deal with“sapper traps” that the occupiers set up when mining the territories,” the Ministry of Defense noted.

When creating the demining kit, domestic developers used the experience of both foreign partners and the unique experience of Ukrainian defenders gained during the repulsion of a large-scale Russian invasion. The developers analyzed samples of similar individual kits available in other armies around the world and created their own, taking into account the needs of Ukrainian soldiers.

Several hundred of these kits are already in the army - the manufacturer provided them free of charge for use in various units.

The Ministry of Defense reminded that manufacturers and developers of weapons and military equipment samples with additional questions about the process of codification of products can contact the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Arms and Military Equipment by e-mail.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's defense industry has significantly increased the production of weapons , some of which are unique in terms of their characteristics, since the beginning of large-scale Russian aggression.