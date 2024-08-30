First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Sabir Zeynalov On Paralympic Bronze

“Para taekwondo Sabir Zeynalov won Azerbaijan's first medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games! I sincerely congratulate the bronze medalist and wish all members of our national team strength, vitality, continued success, and victories!”

