First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Sabir Zeynalov On Paralympic Bronze


8/30/2024 12:18:35 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post congratulating Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Sabir Zeynalov on winning a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

Azernews presents the post:

“Para taekwondo athlete Sabir Zeynalov won Azerbaijan's first medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games! I sincerely congratulate the bronze medalist and wish all members of our national team strength, vitality, continued success, and victories!”

