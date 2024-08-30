First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Sabir Zeynalov On Paralympic Bronze
8/30/2024 12:18:35 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a
post congratulating Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Sabir Zeynalov on
winning a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic
Games.
Azernews presents the post:
“Para taekwondo athlete Sabir Zeynalov won Azerbaijan's first
medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games! I sincerely
congratulate the bronze medalist and wish all members of our
national team strength, vitality, continued success, and
victories!”
