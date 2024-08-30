Reconstruction Of House Destroyed By Shelling Is Nearing Completion In Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, the restoration of a residential building on Kiyashka Street, destroyed during rocket attacks, is being completed.

This was reported in Telegram by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“The restoration of the house destroyed by a Russian missile at 22 Kiyashka Street has reached the finish line. Already this year, Zaporizhzhia residents will be able to return to their apartments, and the district ASC will start operating on the first floor,” the statement reads.

According to the report, the house was severely damaged as a result of a massive enemy attack in Zaporizhzhia in the fall of 2022. A Russian missile killed one resident and injured seven others.

Reconstruction began in July 2023. Currently, the reconstruction work is 88-90% complete.

The district ASC used to operate on the first floor of the building. It is also being restored. The project envisages the creation of a barrier-free space. In particular, two bathrooms will be equipped for people in wheelchairs.

A separate room in the ASC will house a department for the Single Window service for veterans. The entrance to it will be equipped with a ramp.

As reported earlier, the high-rise building on Yakova Novytskoho Street in Zaporizhzhia, destroyed by the enemy in October 2022, is already at the final stage of reconstruction. The restoration project costs more than UAH 150 million.

