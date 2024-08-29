Germany Announces Tougher Knife Laws After Deadly Attack

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

BERLIN, Aug 30 (NNN-AGENCIES) - German Interior Nancy Faeser said that the would toughen knife controls and curb benefits for some illegal migrants in response to a recent stabbing linked to Daesh group .

Three people were killed and eight others at a festival in the western city of Solingen on last Friday, in an attack allegedly carried out by a 26-year-old Syrian man with ties to the group.

The knife attack has inflamed the debate over immigration in Germany and put pressure on the government to act ahead of key regional on Sunday.

The stabbing has“shocked us deeply”, Faeser said at a press conference alongside Justice Minister Marco Buschmann.

The threats highlighted by the attack demanded a packet of“tough measures”, including tightening weapons controls and strengthening security services, Faeser said.

Carrying knives at festivals, like the one in Solingen, as well as“sports events and other similar public events” will be banned, Faeser said.

There will be reasoned exceptions to the ban, including for those working in hospitality and performers, she added.

Knives will also be banned on long-distance trains, the minister said, with police given more powers to search members of the public.

The alleged Solingen attacker, named as Issa Al H, initially evaded police before being taken into custody on Saturday.

The suspect was meant to have been deported to Bulgaria, where he had first arrived in the European Union, but the operation failed after he went missing.

The seeming ease with which the 26-year-old avoided efforts to remove him from the country has piled pressure on the government to crack down on illegal migration.

“The entire process ... must be examined, must be made more effective, so that we can deport people more quickly,” Justice Minister Buschmann said.

Cases where an individual cannot be removed because authorities are unable to locate them“must end”, Buschmann said.

In future, Germany would refuse benefits payments to migrants set to be deported to other countries in the European Union, Faeser said.

“For cases who have to pursue their asylum procedure in other member states and who have already had a transfer request approved in the member state in question, the receipt of benefits should be excluded,” Faeser said.

Faeser also indicated that the government would endeavour to“remove hurdles” to quicker deportations.

The government would also continue to work“intensively” to restart deportations to Afghanistan and Syria, which have been halted for several years, Faeser said. - NNN-AGENCIES