Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq (ISX) report (trading week ending: 29th August 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,678.9 0.5% 8.0% RSISX USD Index 1,650.9 0.5% 8.0%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 9,992.5 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 7.6 # of Traded Companies 54 Traded Shares (mn)/d 5,030 # of Companies (Up) 23 Total Trades (#/d) 2,007 # of Companies (Down) 11 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,108 # of Companies (Not changed) 20 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,476 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 2 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 6

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 2.550 15.9% 61.4% Union Bank BUOI 0.310 14.8% 6.9% Mamoura Real-estate Inv. SMRI 5.630 6.0% -33.6% Commercial Bank of Iraq BCOI 0.820 2.5% 13.9% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 4.090 1.7% 5.4% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (NRM) BINI 0.500 -16.7% -62.7% Babylon Bank (UCM) BBAY 0.060 -14.3% -25.0% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.080 -11.1% -38.5% Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (NRM) BLAD 0.120 -7.7% -7.7% Rehab Karbala Company HKAR 0.550 -6.8% -50.0% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 7,119.9 5,393.9 71.3% International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 725.0 549.3 7.3% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 550.9 417.3 5.5% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 524.0 397.0 5.2% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 256.5 194.3 2.6%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Industry 726 7,453.4 5,646.5 74.6% Banking 585 1,575.5 1,193.6 15.8% Agriculture 421 555.7 421.0 5.6% Telecom 162 256.7 194.5 2.6% Hotels&Tourism 59 81.0 61.4 0.8% Services 43 67.2 50.9 0.7% Insurance 10 2.9 2.2 0.0% Investment 1 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 2,007 9,992.5 7,570.1 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



National Islamic Bank (BNAI) invited its shareholders to subscribe to 35.0 bn shares starting Aug. 27 from the capital increase to IQD351.0 bn through 11.63% rights issue and 4.98% bonus issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.

Iraqi For Tufted Carpets (IITC) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for FY23 at its headquarters in Baghdad-Al-Dawoudy, Al-Hamra, starting Sep. 1. The company decided in its recent AGM (Jul. 14) to distribute IQD0.8 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 5.3% dividend yield.

According to the ISC decision on Aug. 21, the ISX will transfer Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) and Al-Sadeer Hotel (HSAD) from the Undisclosed Companies Market (UCM) to the Regular Market (RM) starting Sep. 1, 2024.

AHliya For Insurance (NAHF) invited its shareholders to subscribe to 8.0 bn shares starting Sep. 4 from the capital increase to IQD15.0 bn through 114.3% rights issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.

Al-Zawraa for Financial Investment (VZAF) will hold its AGM on Oct. 7 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements. The company had already been suspended from trading by ISX due to its failure to meet the requirements for maintaining a license. Based on the letter of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) (No. 9998/4/9 dated Aug. 21, 2024), for the following banks CBI extended the period for the required capital increase to IQD350 bn until Oct. 31, 2024: Economy Bank (BEFI), Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME), Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI), Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC), United Bank (BUND), National Islamic Bank (BNAI).

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Iraqi Date Processing and Marketing (IIDP) resumed trading on Aug. 27 after not being able to hold its AGM on Aug. 14 and Aug. 21 due to a lack of quorum.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of AHliya For Insurance (NAHF) starting Aug. 26 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 29 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX suspended trading of Al-Khair Financial Investment (VKHF), Bain Alnahrain Investment (VMES), and Al-Zawraa for Financial Investment (VZAF) starting August 26, following Central Bank Board of Directors' Resolution No. 195 of 2024. This resolution withdrew the companies' licenses due to their failure to meet the requirements for maintaining a license until their legal issues are resolved. ISX will suspend trading of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) starting Oct. 10 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 15 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD350.0 bn through 40.0% rights issue. (The bank adjusted its decision to increase the capital from IQD250 bn to IQD300 bn which was decided in its AGM held on Nov. 30, 2023.)