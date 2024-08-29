Brazil Blocks Starlink Bank Accounts Amid Govt Dispute With Elon Musk's X

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Brazil's Supreme Court has blocked accounts of Elon Mus 's Starlink services amid an ongoing dispute with social X. The move came after Brazil's top court, which is spearheading efforts to combat fake news and hate speech on social media in the country, blocked Starlink internet firm's bank accounts on Thursday.

Calling the Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes a“dictator”, Elon Musk raised concerns over the“illegal action” by the Brazil SC.

“SpaceX and X are two completely different companies with different shareholders. I own about 40% of SpaceX, so this absolutely illegal action by the dictator @alexandre improperly punishes other shareholders and the people of Brazil,” wrote Elon Musk on X.

The internet company confirmed the top court's action against its bank accounts and said that it had received an order from the judge that prevented the company from conducting financial transactions in Brazil.

“This order is based on an unfounded determination that Starlink should be responsible for the fines levied - unconstitutionally - against X,” the company said, adding it intends“to address the matter legally.”

SpaceX's brainchild, Starlink, is the satellite internet service that provides internet services to remote locations worldwide. SpaceX is one of the most successful ventures of Elon Musk, who also leads EV giant Tesla as its CEO and runs social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The decision to freeze Starlink's accounts came amid the country's ongoing dispute with X over undue pay. The Brazil government and Elon Musk's X are at loggerheads after the social media giant was ordered to pay due to its failure to turn over some documents. Local newspaper Folha reported that the fines total at least 20 million reais ($3.6 million), and Reuters added that it could not confirm the amount.

The Supreme Court said that the time allowed for Musk's popular social media platform to name its legal representative for Brazil would expire on Thursday evening. Failing to do so, would lead to the company's suspension in the country.