Communications Minister: Youth, Women Most Beneficiaries Of Political Modernization Vision

Irbid, Aug. 29 (Petra)-- Communications Muhannad Mubaideen said that youth and women stand to gain the most from the modernization vision.Mubaideen made his remarks during the "The Role of in Enhancing Youth Political Participation" discussion session, which took place, on Thursday, at the "We are All Jordan" Commission headquarters in the Irbid governorate, Mubaideen also mentioned how election and political parties laws have pushed women and youth to get involved in and parties, calling for their participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections on the tenth of next month, and to cooperate for the benefit of the country.He added, "Today, we stand before an exceptional event, which is the upcoming parliamentary elections, as Jordan was able to maintain the holding of elections according to their constitutional dates during the past years despite the Corona pandemic and the difficult regional circumstances surrounding the Kingdom."The role of youth in politics and party life is crucial, as highlighted by Mubaideen. Partisan work and affiliation are encouraged by all, including His Majesty King Abdullah II and HRH Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II. The reduction of the candidacy age to 25 years old is seen as a factor that encourages youth to participate in the parliamentary elections and make decisions.Mubaideen emphasized the significance of party platforms that prioritize securing a decent life for citizens and addressing national issues and youth concerns, particularly poverty and unemployment. Additionally, it is important to select parties with a comprehensive platform that corrects errors and prioritizes the interests of the nation over individual concerns, particularly when it comes to social and political issues and the economy.He also emphasized that young people under the age of 35 make up 45 percent of Jordanian society's youth, and that youth make decisions and effect change by selecting a representative under the dome who can effectively communicate their issues, worries, and goals for the future to those in charge.He noted that during this period, laws, rules, legislation, and political modernization underwent changes. New laws governing political and party work were established, which is consistent with political modernization. These changes also affected the role of the media. He said that the country's political modernization process has the backing of His Majesty the King as its primary proponent, and that numerous media outlets have highlighted the crucial role that citizens play in this process.Abdul Rahim Al-Zawahreh, the Director-General of the "We Are All Jordan" Commission, responded by saying that young people are the country's future leaders and that they have the full support and interest of both His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince, who is regarded as a model of a distinguished and aspirational young man in Jordan.Al-Zawahra clarified that the 2 million and 300,000 young men and women that make up the Authority today are the foundation for all of the initiatives and operations that the Authority carries out in the different governorates of the Kingdom. By hosting a number of meetings and workshops in all governorates that focused on the three state projects administrative, economic, and political as well as on educating all societal segments about the new election and party laws, he made the point that the Authority illuminates all the political activities and programs that affect local communities.