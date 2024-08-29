Special Episode: World Humanitarian Day Stories From Crisis Zones
Date
8/29/2024
Today marks World Humanitarian Day and we have a special episode of our Inside Geneva podcast with testimonies from aid workers who have given their all – and who have often lost a great deal.
August 19, 2024
Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo as well as the BBC.
“So I had taken him to the airport together with our child, and, yes, it took me in fact many years to be able to use the same elevator in the airport where I last kissed him,” says Laura Dolci.
Dolci's young husband Jean-Selim was killed, just weeks after the birth of their son, in the bombing of the UN's headquarters in Baghdad in 2003.
