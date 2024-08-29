QOC First Vice-President Meets Qatar Delegation At The Paris Paralympics
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mohamed bin Yousef al-Mana, First Vice-President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) visited the Qatari delegation at the Paralympic Village in Paris on Thursday. He met Ali Arshad and Sara Masoud and encouraged them to give their best. Dr Hassan al-Ansari, Secretary-General of the Qatar Federation for People with Special Needs and Head of the delegation was also present on the occasion. Arshad will compete in the 100m wheelchair race on September 1, while Sara will be in action in the women's shot put on September 5.
