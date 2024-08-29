War Update: 156 Combat Clashes On Front Lines, Pokrovsk Sector The Hottest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, a total of 156 combat clashes took place on the front lines, most of the were repulsed by the Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk sector.

This is according to the AFU General Staff data as of 22:00, August 29, 2024 posted on , Ukrinform reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been 156 combat clashes, the enemy has launched three missile strikes using three missiles, 43 air strikes dropping 60 glide bombs, more than 500 strikes with kamikaze drones, and conducted about three thousand shellings of the Ukrainian positions and settlements using various types of weapons ", the post says.

In the Kharkiv sector four combat clashes occurred. Two attacks were repulsed by the Ukrainian defenders near Lyptsi and Vovchansk. Two more clashes are ongoing. The situation is under control.

The estimated losses of the enemy in this sector: 56 personnel were killed and wounded, an armored combat vehicle, ten vehicles, a unit of special equipment, and 34 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. Two tanks, an armored combat vehicle and two artillery systems were damaged.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attempted 24 times to push our units out of their positions near Synkivka, Miasozharivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, and Lozova. Currently, five battles are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector the enemy attacked 20 times trying to advance in the direction of Tverdokhlibove, Cherneshchyna, Druzheliubivka, Nevske, Torske, and in the Serebriansk forest. There is currently a battle near Nevske.

In the Siversk sector, throughout the day, the Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy assaults in the Verkhniokamianske and Vyimka districts. Three clashes are still ongoing, the enemy is trying to break through to Zvanivka.

Eight combat clashes took place in the Kramatorsk sector. The occupiers were active near Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Chasiv Yar, however, the attempts of the enemy to attack the Ukrainian positions were repelled by our defenders.

The enemy tried 13 times to break into the Ukrainian defenses in the Toretsk sector. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out assaults near Toretsk, Zalizne, Nelipivka and Sukha Balka. Fighting is still going on near Toretsk and Dachne.

The enemy is intensively attacking the Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk sector. Here, throughout the day, the aggressor conducted 40 assault and offensive actions. The Russian occupiers remain the most active near Vozdvizhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Karlivka, Marynivka, and Mykhailivka. The Ukrainian defenders have already repelled a total of 32 attacks in the sector, eight more clashes are ongoing. The situation is difficult, but the Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into the Ukrainian territory.

According to the updated information, the enemy's losses in this sector have amounted to 225 personnel killed and wounded. Two artillery systems, MLRS, five vehicles and a unit of special equipment were destroyed. In addition, a car and an enemy gun were damaged.

There have been as many as 30 combat clashes in the Kurakhove sector. The invaders remain highly active trying to advance near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 26 enemy attacks, four attacks are still ongoing.

As many as 14 assaults occurred in the Vremivka sector. Fighting continues near Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka and Vodiane. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Ukrainian defenders repulsed three enemy attacks near Malaya Tokmachka and Robotyne.

In the Dnipro River sector, the Ukrainian defenders gave a fierce rebuff to the Russian invaders.