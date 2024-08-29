Gurugram Administration To Collaborate With Rwas To Increase Voter Turnout In Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Aug 30 (IANS) The Gurugram administration has decided to conduct voter awareness activities in collaboration with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the district in view of the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Under the plan, the district administration will later pick the top three RWAs and honour them for their commendable work in encouraging voters to participate in the elections.

District Election Officer and DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said that for the four assembly constituencies in Gurugram district -- Pataudi (SC reserved), Badshahpur, Gurgaon, and Sohna -- will take place on October 1.

As per the latest voter list, there are 14,87,310 registered voters across the four assembly constituencies in the district.

The voter awareness campaign will focus especially on urban areas alongside rural regions. For this purpose, polling stations have been set up in 126 high-rise buildings as well, he added.

Noting that RWAs play a crucial role in motivating urban voters to participate in elections, Yadav said that more than 1,200 Resident Welfare Associations will be involved in the voter awareness campaign in the district.

"This time, many RWAs will feature the 'Wall of Democracy' along with dummies of EVMs, VVPATs and control units. Additionally, RWAs will be linked to other awareness activities. The first three RWAs that perform commendable work will be awarded a certificate of appreciation along with a cash prize," he said.

As many as 2,53,684 voters are registered at 259 polling stations in Pataudi; 5,13,052 voters at 518 polling stations in Badshahpur; 4,37,183 at 435 polling stations in Gurgaon; and 2,83,391 electors are registered at 292 polling stations in Sohna.

"To increase voter turnout, awareness activities under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program will be intensified, with active cooperation from RWAs. Administrative officers and voter awareness brand ambassadors will also participate in these activities organised with the help of RWAs," he added.