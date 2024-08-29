Experience Columbus Launches New Columbus Buckeye Treat Trail Celebrating Ohio’S Iconic Candy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experience Columbus is launching a new free experiential trail dedicated to Ohio's iconic-and delicious-buckeye candy. The Columbus Buckeye Treat Trail is your guide to exploring Columbus' delicious buckeye treats, which are inspired by Ohio's state tree. Visitors and locals alike can discover a sweeter side of Columbus culture by trying the chocolate-dipped, peanut butter confection.

Sixteen stops are featured on the trail, including Anthony-Thomas Chocolates, Brownie Points, Buckeye Candy Company, The Buckeye Lady, Chocolate Café, C. Krueger's Finest Baked Goods, Donna's Delicious Dozen, Krema Nut Company, The Original Goodie Shop, Schmidt's Fudge Haus, Schmidt's Sausage Haus, The Yard Milkshake Bar and Winans Coffee & Chocolate. From traditional buckeyes from one of the largest family-owned candy companies in the country to half-pound jumbo cream puffs in buckeye flavors to a milkshake version, the trail features a variety of unique buckeye interpretations and desserts inspired by the chocolate and peanut butter flavor combination.

"At Experience Columbus, we love creating trails that give visitors a true taste of our city while promoting the amazing small businesses that call Columbus home," said Michelle Wilson, ECI, Senior Director of Destination Services at Experience Columbus. "Our Columbus-Style Pizza Trail and Columbus Distillery Trail are just two examples of our other trails that have been a huge hit. We kept hearing from locals and visitors asking, 'What about something sweet?' The Columbus Buckeye Treat Trail is our answer to that. It's the perfect addition to our existing free, experiential trails."

The Columbus Buckeye Treat Trail, which is a mobile exclusive passport delivered to your phone via text and email (no app required), offers rewards for participation:



Collect four points to receive an "It's More than Meets the Buckeye" T-shirt.

Earn 13 points for a custom Penn & Beech Candle Co. Columbus Buckeye Treat Trail candle. Each month, one passholder will be randomly selected to win a one-year membership to Chadwick Arboretum, a 30-acre green space on The Ohio State University campus that features a dedicated Buckeye Collection showcasing various native buckeye species.

The Columbus Buckeye Treat Trail is one of 10 curated guides presented by Experience Columbus, the destination marketing organization for the Columbus region dedicated to growing visitor spending and enhancing the visitor experience. Other trails include the Columbus Coffee Trail, Columbus Distillery Trail, Columbus Live Music Trail, Columbus-Style Pizza Trail, Columbus Outdoor Trails Pass, Short North Art Trail and CBUS Soul® Sculpture Trail, Columbus Activities Saving Pass and Cities of the Big Ten Trail. Discover them all at ExperienceColumbus.com/Marketplace .



Visitors are encouraged to share their buckeye journey via social media by using #CbusTreats . Learn more about the Columbus Buckeye Treat Trail at .

About Columbus

Columbus is a city unlike any other. Vibrant and alive, Ohio's capital is known for its open attitude, smart style and entrepreneurial spirit. Columbus' blend of neighborhoods, dynamic nightlife, noteworthy music scene, arts and culinary experiences, events, attractions and accommodations are all made unforgettable by the diversity of its outgoing locals who eagerly await and warmly welcome visitors. Free travel guides, maps, online booking and detailed information are available at . Visitor information is also available on Instagram: @ExperienceColumbus, Facebook: @ExperienceColumbus , Threads: @ExperienceColumbus and

TikTok: @ExperienceColumbus .



Buckeyes from Krema Nut Company Columbus Buckeye Treat Trail Rewards

