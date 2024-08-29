Global Flaxseed Oil Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global flaxseed oil market is projected to grow from $4.65 billion in 2023 to $4.93 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The flaxseed oil market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $6.26 billion by 2028at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%, driven by rising demand for natural and organic products and increased consumer awareness of health and wellness.

Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Products Fuels Market Expansion

The increasing demand for natural and organic products is a major factor contributing to the growth of the flaxseed oil market. Consumers are becoming more aware of health and environmental issues, driving the need for products made from natural and organic ingredients. Flaxseed oil, known for its nutritional, skincare, and hair care benefits, fits well into this trend, offering sustainability and compatibility with organic farming practices.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the flaxseed oil market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Fonterra Co-operative Group, GNC Holdings LLC, Blackmores Limited, Nature's Way Products LLC, Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., and Natrol LLC. These companies are focusing on developing innovative organic flaxseed oil products to meet the rising consumer demand for natural and health-enhancing alternatives. For instance, in May 2024, Sirio, a China-based nutraceutical company, launched a new range of organic formulations called PureOrganix at Vitafoods Europe 2024. The range includes products like organic gummies and softgels, formulated with ingredients such as flaxseed oil, designed to meet stringent EU-Organic certification criteria.

Trends Shaping the Market

Several key trends are shaping the flaxseed oil market, including innovations in extraction and processing technologies, sustainable and organic farming practices, and the development of microbial-based flaxseed oil surfactants. These trends are aligned with the growing consumer focus on health and wellness, as well as the increasing commercialization of flaxseed oil products.

Segments:

.By Type: Cold-Pressed, Hot-Pressed, Extraction

.By Nature: Organic, Conventional

.By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Retail, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

.By Application: Foods, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the flaxseed oil market in 2023, driven by strong consumer demand for natural and organic products and a well-established distribution network. The region is expected to maintain its leading position due to continued growth in health and wellness awareness among consumers.

