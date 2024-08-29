Finalist For Female Tech Entrepreneur In The Shooting Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MyShoots Registered Logo

Rapid growth for MyShoots® Entrepreneur - taking the shooting by storm.

- Georgina BowmanLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rapid growth for MyShoots® EntrepreneurGeorgina Bowman – MyShoots®, Founder & CEO, has a reputation for getting things done as one of the seriously talented females currently taking the shooting industry by storm. Announced yesterday, she is a Finalist for Female Tech Entrepreneur - Midlands Women in Tech Awards 2024. You can vote for her.Georgina soft-launched the coded version of the MyShoots® app in July 2023 whilst in the NatWest Accelerator scheme at Warwick University and after going through Softeq Venture Studio, Houston, Texas. The MyShoots® app is a unique app that helps users create, discover, and attend shooting events. MyShoots® is the ONLY app dedicated to the shooting community, providing shoot organisers with simplified registration, marketing, and sales processes and allowing brands to engage with their customers. Built to be monetisable from 1st February 2024 in time for The British Shooting Show.Take a closer look at MyShoots® Demo videoThe success of the App and Georgina's commitment is tantamount to the brand's meteoric growth and profile, with several well-known brands seeking opportunities from joint ventures.Holland & Holland, associated with Berretta, announced they would use the MyShoots®app.Holland & Holland's CFO, Oskar Waktare, commented,“We are delighted to have an association with MyShoots®, having joined the App. They have a great business strategy, and we are excited to have the opportunity to engage with Georgina and her team.”Georgina said,“I am delighted to work alongside top names like Holland & Holland in the UK shooting industry. We are also working with Edgar Brothers and several organisations within the industry. These types of second-party ventures open up the MyShoots® route to highly creative marketing, a much wider target audience, and potential investors".At the recent Game Fair at Blenheim Palace, MyShoots® presented in The Gun Trade Association Marquee on all three days. The Game Fair discounted 2025 tickets to those who downloaded the MyShoots® app during the 2024 show.A new website is being launched over the next few weeks – watch this space...

Georgina Bowman

MySports Communnity Ltd

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

MyShoots Demo Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.