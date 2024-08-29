Indian Police Gun Down 3 Women Maoist Rebels In Chhattisgarh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Three Maoist rebels were gunned down in an encounter with the Indian security forces in Narayanpur district of central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, Indian said on Thursday.

The Press Trust of India said quoting a senior police official that three women Maoist rebels were killed at Abhujmaad located on the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts in a joint search operation launched after receiving intelligence input about the presence of Maoists in the region.

Bodies of three women Maoists were recovered along with a huge cache of weapons, said the police, adding that 145 Maoist rebels were killed by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh this year so far.

Maoist rebels are active in various Indian states including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and Maharashtra. The banned group is waging an armed struggle for decades against the government and its developmental projects in order to establish a communist society toppling the current system which they call as semi-feudal and semi-colonial. (end)

atk













MENAFN29082024000071011013ID1108615820