Oman Air Launches Business Studio Cabin

Muscat: Oman Air has unveiled its new business studio cabin, set to replace the airline's first-class service.

The business studio will maintain its cabin layout, lie-flat seats, and Wi-Fi connectivity, while offering more affordable fares and a refreshed service model designed for the needs of travellers.

Primarily featured on flights to London and Bangkok, the new business class offers travellers the space to work, connect, and relax.

The new business studio will have included an 82-inch pitch, privacy walls for each seat, a 23-inch personal screen, free Wi-Fi, and à la carte dining options.

Bookings for the Business Studio will open on September 9.





