Cambodia to host 6th Greater Mekong Subregion Environment Ministers' Meeting

(MENAFN) Cambodia is set to host the sixth Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Environment Ministers' Meeting from September 10 to 13 in Phnom Penh, as announced by the Cambodian Ministry of Environment in a news release on Thursday. This significant event will gather environment ministers or their representatives from the six GMS countries: Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam, marking a critical moment for regional environmental cooperation.



The agenda for the meeting will include a thorough review and discussion of strategic documents designed to enhance collaboration among the GMS countries, with the goal of fully realizing the shared vision for the Mekong region. The discussions are expected to focus on environmental protection, sustainable management of natural resources, and strategies to address the unique challenges faced by the region. Cambodian Minister of Environment Eang Sophalleth emphasized that this meeting will play a crucial role in promoting both regional and global environmental sustainability.



The GMS Environment Ministers' Meeting is part of a broader subregional cooperation program that prioritizes community, connectivity, and competitiveness while upholding the principles of environmental sustainability and resilience. The meeting also aims to foster internal and external integration and inclusivity, which are essential for building a cohesive and sustainable GMS community with a shared future.



The upcoming meeting in Phnom Penh follows the fifth meeting, which was held in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in 2018. The continuity of these meetings underscores the commitment of the GMS countries to address environmental challenges collaboratively and to pursue sustainable development goals in the Mekong region.

