WESTAF Announces Open Call For Art: 50 Years, 50 Artists: A Celebration Of The West

DENVER, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of its 50th anniversary, the Western States Arts Federation (WESTAF) , a U.S. Regional Arts Organization, announces an open call for artists in the Western region to participate in an online exhibition titled 50 Years, 50 Artists: A Celebration of the West.

This special exhibition will feature 50 unique pieces of artwork that reflect on the concept of time, inviting artists to explore and interpret this theme in their own creative ways.

50 Years, 50 Artists: A Celebration of the West

A panel of WESTAF staff and board members will select 50 pieces of art for an online exhibition on the CallforEntryTM (CaFÉTM) website. Each piece will also be featured with a dedicated post on its social media pages throughout the year, and additional works may be used as rotating images on the CaFÉ and/or WESTAF websites. WESTAF will award a combined total of $4,000 to top-scoring artists. "It's a privilege to showcase the incredible talent in our region, celebrating half a century of innovation and creativity at the intersection of arts and technology," remarked Christina Villa, director of business of WESTAF. "We're so proud to honor WESTAF's legacy and this 50th-anniversary milestone in a manner that truly resonates with the spirit of WESTAF."

The theme for this milestone exhibition is "time" - whether looking to the past, examining the present, or envisioning the future. Artists are encouraged to dive into their personal or cultural memories, histories, and evolutions, offering their perspectives on how time influences and shapes their art. Artists may submit 1-2 artworks in any medium for consideration through WESTAF's own submission platform, CaFÉ. Image, audio, and video submissions are all accepted. The submission deadline for this call for entry is 11:59 p.m. MDT on September 14, 2024.

The call is free to apply and open to artists residing in the WESTAF region, which includes Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Colorado, the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), Guam, Hawai'i, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Find more information and apply at bit/50Years50Artists .

About WESTAF

WESTAF (Western States Arts Federation) is a regional nonprofit arts service organization dedicated to strengthening the financial, organizational, and policy infrastructure of the arts in the West. WESTAF assists state arts agencies, arts organizations, and artists in their quest to serve diverse audiences, enrich the lives of local communities, and provide access to the arts and arts education for all. Through innovative programming, advocacy, research, technology, and grantmaking, WESTAF encourages the creative advancement and preservation of the arts regionally and through a national network of customers and alliances.

About CallforEntryTM

CallforEntry (CaFÉ) is an online application submission system that simplifies the call for entry process for arts organizations. It allows artists worldwide to apply and submit their work for exhibitions, competitions, grants, RFQs/RFPs, and various other art opportunities. Since 2005, CaFÉ has been committed to making art accessible to all through an affordable and user-friendly platform. It is driven by WESTAF's dedication to supporting and promoting creative expression while fostering vibrant networks within the arts sector.

