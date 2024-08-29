Disha Patani HOT Photos: Actress Dons Black Bodycon Leather Dress Perfect For Date Night

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Disha Patani maintains things crisp even while wearing off-duty attire and surrounded by various styles. In terms of dress, the understands how to make the most of her celebrity status. She maintained her stylish girl run with another figure-hugging dress that gripped her in all the right places.

Disha Patani's black leather outfit, which highlighted her curves, attracted attention. She chose retro-style waves and minimal accessories. Disha's styles are on the cutting edge of daring and gorgeous fashion.

The diva frequently raises the temperature with sexy photos. Once again, the Malang actress drew attention with her stunning style in a bold black leather bodycon dress.

Her one-of-a-kind costume, from famous designer Surya Sarkar's collection, had a body-hugging style that highlighted her trim figure. Furthermore, the outfit's large straps, crisscross design in the back, and well-sculpted seductive neckline gave oomph to her entire appeal, causing us all to fall in love with her sizzling avatar.

In terms of glam, Disha chose a light cosmetics look. She used a luminous base, mascara-coated lashes with eyeshadow, blush and highlighter on her cheeks, and a glossy peach lip tint to complete her look. Regarding her hair, the actress let her silky locks loose and curled them into delicate curls that wonderfully framed her face and complemented the overall tone of the ensemble.

The actress kept her accessories to a minimum, emphasising her gorgeous gown. She paired stunning metallic gold earrings with a matching bracelet and bold rings.

If you need style inspiration for your date night, go no further than Disha Patani. The Baaghi 2 actress can transform any garment into a gorgeous look. A few days ago, the actress delighted her Instagram followers to breathtaking photos in another black outfit.

Her costume included a backless style, a plunging neckline, and a halter neck pattern. The suit, decorated with silver decorations, added sparkle and richness to her appearance.

Disha complemented her attire with a high bun and dewy makeup, which included a glossy lip and winged eyeliner.

The diva kept the accessories simple, opting for big earrings and a gold bracelet to finish her ensemble.