UN Security Council unanimously votes to extend mandate of UN Interim Force in Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council unanimously voted to extend the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for another year. This decision reaffirms the international community’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in southern Lebanon, where the peacekeeping force operates alongside the Lebanese military. The resolution urges all relevant parties to restore "calm, restraint, and stability" in the region, highlighting the ongoing challenges in this volatile area.



UNIFIL’s mandate is to ensure that the area between the Litani River and the southern border with Israel remains free from armed personnel, assets, and weapons, except those belonging to the Lebanese government. The resolution also stresses the importance of fully implementing a 2006 Security Council resolution that called for an end to hostilities between Israel and Lebanon, noting that further escalation could lead to widespread conflict.



The peacekeeping force has been active in Lebanon since October, particularly following the escalation of attacks by Hezbollah on Israel in support of Hamas amid the Gaza conflict, which began on October 7. Since then, there have been near-daily exchanges of fire along the Israel-Lebanon border, with recent months witnessing intensified strikes and significant concerns about the potential for a broader conflict.



Israel has accused Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group, of obstructing UNIFIL’s operations. This accusation follows a series of incidents, including an attack on a UNIFIL convoy that resulted in the death of an Irish peacekeeper. In response, Lebanon's military tribunal charged five individuals in connection with the incident in June, with allegations of Hezbollah ties, although the group has denied involvement.



In late July, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres supported Lebanon's request to extend UNIFIL's mandate without changes, emphasizing the need for continued international support for the peacekeeping mission. The extension reflects the international community's ongoing commitment to stabilizing the region amid persistent tensions and conflicts.

MENAFN29082024000045015687ID1108615366