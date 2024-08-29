Among venues of Paris Paralympics one stadium stands out as beacon of hope

(MENAFN) Among the impressive venues of the Paris Paralympics, one stands out as a beacon of hope and ambition for Morocco’s blind footballers. As the competition unfolds, the Eiffel Tower stadium will be adorned with Moroccan flags, creating a vibrant backdrop for a team that thrives not on visual spectacle but on auditory cues.



Blind football, known as “cecifoot” in French-speaking regions, is a five-a-side version of soccer designed specifically for visually impaired players. In this sport, silence is crucial during gameplay, allowing players to hear the distinctive sound of the ball and the verbal directions from teammates and sighted guides positioned around the field. Although cheering is reserved for after goals or victories, the Moroccan team anticipates significant support from the local Moroccan community in France, which could provide them with a motivational boost.



Driss El Mountaqi, the head coach of Morocco’s blind football team, expressed optimism about the potential advantage of their supporters. Speaking to The National during a break from practice, El Mountaqi highlighted the significance of the Moroccan diaspora’s presence and its possible impact on their performance in their upcoming match against Argentina.



Morocco’s blind footballers have already made history by earning a bronze medal at the previous Paralympic Games, marking the first-ever medal in blind football for an African or Arab nation. Despite the limited crowd atmosphere at the Tokyo Games due to restrictions, the Moroccan team’s journey concluded with an exhilarating finish, underscoring their high standards and competitive spirit.



As the team prepares to take the field in Paris, the hope is that their continued success and visibility will further elevate the profile of blind football and inspire future generations.

MENAFN29082024000045015687ID1108615280