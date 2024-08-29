American citizens encounter death penalty over ‘attempting’ coup in African state

(MENAFN) In a dramatic development from the Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), prosecutors are pushing for the death penalty for 50 individuals, including three American nationals, involved in a failed coup attempt earlier this year. The trial, which unfolded in Kinshasa on Tuesday, has intensified as military prosecutor Lieutenant Colonel Innocent Radjabu Bashiru requested capital punishment for all but one of the accused, who is reported to be suffering from psychological issues.



The coup attempt, which occurred on May 19, saw a group of armed men in military uniforms briefly take control of the office of Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi. The assailants had earlier stormed the residence of Vital Kamerhe, the Speaker of the National Assembly and an ally of President Tshisekedi. The assault resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including two police officers tasked with protecting Kamerhe.



Among the key figures in the coup was Christian Malanga, a Congolese politician who had obtained United States citizenship while living abroad. Malanga was killed by security forces during the ensuing confrontation. He had claimed the coup was intended to end widespread corruption and political stagnation in Kinshasa, a mission he broadcasted live on Facebook.



The suspects, who include a Belgian, a British national, and a Canadian, are facing charges of criminal conspiracy, murder, terrorism, and other serious offenses. The trial has been ongoing since June, and the severity of the charges has escalated the proceedings.



Two of the American defendants, Marcel Malanga, the son of Christian Malanga, and Benjamin Zalman-Polun, testified last month that they were coerced into participating in the coup under threat of death from the coup leader. The trial has highlighted the complex international dimensions of the case and the tense political climate in DR Congo.



The outcome of the trial and the potential imposition of the death penalty reflect the high stakes involved in this failed coup attempt and the broader issues of political instability in the region.

MENAFN29082024000045015687ID1108615207