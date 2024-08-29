3D IC Market Size Is Expected To Reach $51.81 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled,“3D IC Market by Type, Component, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2030” the global 3D IC industry size was valued at $9.18 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $51.81 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global 3D IC market share, followed by North America and Europe.

Vertically integrated 3D circuits have attracted significant attention in the recent years, due to potential benefits such as the increased device density, reduced signal delay, and enabled new architecture designs and heterogeneous integration. Vertical integration of heterogeneous technologies using 3D integration may offer many advantages over alternatives such as package-on-package (POP) and system-on-single chip. Compared with the conventional 3D POP package, a 3D IC package is viewed as the real 3D integration, in which the logic chips or logic and memory chips are stacked with much faster signal transmission speed due to shortened interconnects. Metal-filled TSV enables communication between the two dies as well as with the package.

Silicon interposers played a key role in integrating the 3D IC chips due to their higher fine pitch I/O density and TSV formation capability. Silicon interposers are widely used to stack chips side-by-side, and allowing designers to put dies next to each other in a high-bandwidth and low-latency configuration. By using a silicon interposer, designers also keep the circuitry of each active chip internal to the device package, reducing the need for human body model (HBM), electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection circuits and guard rings.

The prominent factors that drive the 3D IC market growth include high adoption of electronics devices, rise in demand for internet of things (IoT) technology, and technological advancement in 3D packaging technology. However, high initial capital investment and high cost of materials hampers its adoption, which is expected to pose a major threat to the global market growth. However, high adoption of fan-out wafer level packaging technology is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the 3D IC market growth.

The global 3D IC market share is segmented into type, component, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into stacked 3D and monolithic 3D. On the basis of component, it is analyzed across through-silicon via (TSV), through glass via (TGV), and silicon interposer. Based on application, the market is categorized into logic, imaging & optoelectronics, memory, MEMS/sensors, LED, and others. By end user, the 3D IC market is studied across consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, military & aerospace, medical device, industrial, and others. By region, the 3D IC market trends are analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The 3D IC industry analysis had identified that Asia-Pacific contributed maximum revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. ”

Covid 19 Impact Analysis:

The impact of COVID-19 on the manufacturing industry has significantly affected the global economy. Electronic components, such as LED chips and wafers, ICs, and other semiconductor devices, are mostly imported from China. Attributed to the shutdown of manufacturing units, the prices of semiconductor components have increased, owing to shortage of supplies.

COVID-19 had a large impact on both consumer and the economy. Electronics manufacturing hubs have been temporarily shut down to limit the COVID-19 spread among individuals. This has majorly affected the supply chain of the 3D IC market by creating shortages of materials, components, and finished goods. Lack of business continuity has ensured significant negative impacts on revenue and shareholder returns, which is expected to create financial disruptions in the industry.

Key Findings Of The Study:

.In 2020, the stacked 3D segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

.The automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

.China was the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific 3D IC market, accounting for approximately 35% share in 2020.

The key players profiled in the report include Amkor Technology (U.S.), ASE Group (Taiwan), United Microelectronics Corp ((Taiwan)), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Xilinx Inc. (U.S.), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (Taiwan). Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration, agreement, partnership, and expansion, to expand their foothold in the 3D IC industry.

