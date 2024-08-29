Modi faces Putin, Biden following Ukraine trip

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Narendra Modi has conducted separate phone calls with both Russian President Vladimir and United States President Joe Biden to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, following his recent visit to Kiev. Modi’s office released a statement on Tuesday detailing that the conversations included a sharing of insights from his Kiev visit and a focus on the need for efforts to resolve the conflict.



During his call with Putin, Modi briefed the Russian leader on the details of his visit to Ukraine. Modi emphasized the importance of dialogue and in resolving the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. The Kremlin confirmed that Putin received a detailed account from Modi and appreciated his commitment to addressing the conflict through political and diplomatic means. Putin and Modi also discussed Moscow’s perspective on the crisis, including criticism of Kiev’s policies and its Western supporters.



The discussion between Modi and Biden, which took place a day earlier, also centered on the Ukraine conflict. Both leaders reiterated their dedication to achieving a peaceful resolution. Additionally, they addressed regional issues, with New Delhi reporting shared concerns about the situation in Bangladesh. They specifically highlighted the safety and security of local minorities, particularly Hindus.



However, the White House's summary of the conversation did not include details about the Bangladesh situation. Former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal expressed confusion over the United States position, suggesting that Washington might be endorsing the Bangladeshi narrative which claims that the safety of Hindu minorities is either secure or that reports of their suffering are exaggerated.



These high-level discussions underscore the complex international diplomatic landscape surrounding the Ukraine conflict and regional issues affecting South Asia.

MENAFN29082024000045015687ID1108614958