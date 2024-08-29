'If Intruders Are Not Stopped...': Champai Soren Slams Jharkhand Govt Over Bangladeshi Infiltration Issue

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Jharkhand Chief and veteran leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Champai Soren, recently publicly expressed his deep concerns over the growing issue of Bangladeshi infiltration in the state. In a strongly worded letter, Soren criticized the Hemant Soren-led and other parties, accusing them of neglecting the critical issues of tribal identity and security in Jharkhand.

Champai Soren, a prominent figure within the JMM, has voiced dissatisfaction with the state government's handling of issues that directly impact the tribal population, particularly in the context of illegal immigration. Soren has accused the current administration of failing to address the concerns of Jharkhand's indigenous communities, which he believes are increasingly threatened by the influx of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

In his statement, Champai Soren highlighted his belief that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is taking these issues seriously. He has thus decided to join the BJP, a move he says is necessary to safeguard the interests of Jharkhand's indigenous people. This decision marks a significant shift in the state's political landscape, as Champai Soren's departure from the JMM could have considerable implications for tribal politics in the region.

Chamapi Soren's full statement:

Johar friends,

Last week (18th August) I had put forth my views in front of the people of the entire country including Jharkhand through a letter. After that, I kept meeting the people of Jharkhand and trying to know their opinion. The people of Kolhan region stood with me at every step, and they rejected the option of taking sanyaas.

There was no such forum/platform in the party where I could express my pain and leaders senior to me are away from politics due to health reasons.

Today, Bangladeshi infiltration has become a big problem in Santhal Pargana, the holy land of Baba Tilka Manjhi and Sido-Kanhu. What can be more unfortunate than the fact that these infiltrators are occupying the lands of the descendants of those heroes who never accepted slavery of the foreign British in the fight for water, forest and land. Because of them, the dignity of our mothers, sisters and daughters who consider brave women like Phool-Jhano as their ideal is in danger.

If these intruders, who are causing economic and social harm to the tribals and natives, are not stopped, the existence of our society in Santhal Pargana will be in danger. In many areas including Pakur, Rajmahal, their number has become more than that of tribals. Apart from politics, we have to make this issue a social movement, only then the existence of tribals will be saved.

Only BJP seems serious on this issue and other parties are ignoring it for the sake of votes. Therefore, in this struggle to save the identity and existence of the tribals, I have decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressing faith in the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi and Home Minister Mr. @AmitShah ji.

Your cooperation is expected in this new chapter of struggle for the issues and rights of the tribals, natives, Dalits, backward classes, poor, laborers, farmers, women, youth and common people of Jharkhand.

Yours,

Champai Soren

Adding to the political turmoil, the Jharkhand High Court has recently raised serious concerns about the state's governance, particularly in the Santhal Pargana region. During a hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Daniel Danish, the court scrutinized the state's handling of the infiltration issue and the declining tribal population.

The court found the affidavits submitted by Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police from six districts within the Santhal Pargana region to be lacking in detail. The High Court's dissatisfaction with the government's response suggests significant administrative lapses, particularly regarding the collection and presentation of data on Bangladeshi infiltration. The lack of specific data in these affidavits raises questions about the state government's commitment to addressing these critical issues.

Moreover, the court's observations extend to the broader implications of the declining tribal population in the region. The court has demanded comprehensive explanations from the authorities, specifically concerning the processes involved in issuing Aadhaar and Voter ID cards, and has scheduled the next hearing for September 5.

The infiltration of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh is seen as having a profound impact on Jharkhand's socio-economic and cultural landscape. The unauthorized entry of immigrants places a strain on public resources, such as healthcare, education, and employment, which are already limited in the state. Under the current leadership, there appears to be a lack of effective strategies to manage these pressures, which could exacerbate poverty and unemployment levels, particularly among the local tribal population.

Culturally, the influx of immigrants from different religious and cultural backgrounds risks disturbing Jharkhand's social fabric. The state's rich tribal heritage could be eroded as demographic shifts alter the balance, potentially leading to cultural conflicts and a sense of alienation among the indigenous population. The government's apparent inability to address these cultural implications points to a lack of understanding and respect for Jharkhand's tribal heritage.

The political consequences of Bangladeshi infiltration are also a matter of concern. The increasing number of illegal immigrants could potentially alter voting patterns in Jharkhand, impacting the state's political landscape. The High Court's observations regarding voter verification processes in the Santhal Pargana region, where voter growth rates in certain Muslim-dominated areas were found to be abnormally high, raise serious questions about the integrity of the electoral process.

These demographic shifts could influence election outcomes, potentially leading to political instability and the marginalization of Jharkhand's tribal communities. The Hemant Soren administration has yet to provide a transparent explanation or implement corrective measures for these irregularities, raising doubts about its commitment to democratic integrity.

From a security perspective, the presence of undocumented immigrants complicates the work of law enforcement agencies. It increases the risk of anti-national activities, including the smuggling of arms and drugs, and the potential infiltration of extremist elements. Given Jharkhand's history of Naxalite insurgency, which has exploited local grievances, the unchecked influx of illegal immigrants poses a significant threat to the state's stability and safety.

Addressing the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand requires a multi-faceted approach. Implementing a robust identification and verification system is imperative to ensure that only legal residents have access to essential identification documents like Aadhaar and Voter ID cards. Regular audits and stringent measures are needed to prevent the issuance of fake identification documents.

Additionally, there is a need for greater legal and administrative accountability. The concerns raised by the High Court regarding the lack of detailed information in the affidavits submitted by district officials underscore the need for transparency and responsibility within the government.