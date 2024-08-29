Cream Cheese Market - Global Flavored, Plain, Natural Cheese, Processed Cheese Forecast 2024-2030
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cream Cheese market by Type (Natural Cheese, Processed Cheese), Flavor (Flavored, Plain), Distribution Channel, End-use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cream Cheese Market grew from USD 11.08 billion in 2023 to USD 11.68 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.57%, reaching USD 16.19 billion by 2030.
There are significant opportunities in the cream cheese market with innovations in product formulation that can extend shelf life and enhance the nutritional profile without compromising taste. Moreover, expanding into emerging markets where Western-style diets are becoming more popular is expected to open new avenues for growth. Additionally, there's an increasing trend for artisanal and organic cream cheese products, which are anticipated to attract health-conscious consumers seeking premium, environmentally friendly options.
In the Americas, consumer demand for more versatile and convenient food options has significantly heightened the demand for cream cheese, a staple in various culinary applications beyond traditional spreads. Regulatory aspects in this region are stringent, focusing on food safety and labeling to ensure consumer protection, with bodies including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) overseeing compliance. In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the market dynamics for cream cheese are influenced by changing dietary patterns and the increasing influence of Western cuisines.
Rapid urbanization and the rise in middle-class disposable income have also spurred the growth of cream cheese consumption. Companies have capitalized on this trend, tailoring their products to local tastes and preferences. APAC regulatory frameworks vary significantly across countries, but there is a general trend toward aligning with international food safety standards to facilitate trade and ensure product quality. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) show diverse market drivers and regulations for cream cheese.
In Europe, there is a high demand for organic and natural cream cheese products, driven by consumer preferences for healthier food options. Companies focus on product innovations that cater to health-conscious consumers. Regulatory standards in the EU are some of the strictest globally, with comprehensive directives on food safety, labeling, and traceability.
The Middle East and Africa are experiencing growing demand due to the Westernization of diets and an increase in foodservice outlets offering Western foods, which include cream cheese as a key ingredient. The regulatory environment remains challenging but is gradually evolving to support food safety and quality.
Recent Developments
PopUp Bagels and OLD BAY enter a Strategic Collaboration to Introduce Crab-Infused Cream Cheese.
PopUp Bagels and OLD BAY formed a strategic partnership for the introduction of a new crab-flavored cream cheese. This partnership aims to offer unique and regionally inspired food products, possibly enhancing consumer engagement through the infusion of distinct, locally recognized flavors into a popular breakfast and snack choice.
Franklin Foods Introduces SimplyV, A New Plant-Based Cream Cheese Alternative
Franklin Foods announced the launch of SimplyV, an innovative addition to their product line aimed at catering to the growing demand for plant-based alternatives. SimplyV is formulated to emulate the taste and texture of traditional cream cheese while being entirely plant-based, making it an appealing choice for vegans. SimplyV excels in Franklin Foods portfolio of flavor and creaminess thus providing better plant-based cream cheese options compared to others.
Tillamook Introduces Brick Cream Cheese with Enhanced Cream Content
Tillamook County Creamery Association introduced a new brick cream cheese that is uniquely crafted with extra cream. This innovation is aimed at providing a richer, more indulgent consistency and flavor compared to traditional cream cheese offerings. This new offering aligns with the company's strategic initiative to expand its product line and cater to the evolving preferences of consumers.
Market Insights
Market Segmentation Analysis
Type: Rising utilization of natural cream cheese owing to their minimal processing End-use: Evolving usage of cream cheese across the commercial sector
Market Drivers
Increasing consumer demand for diverse culinary and dietary preferences Significant application of cream cheese across foodservice industry
Market Restraints
Fluctuations in raw material supply and costs
Market Opportunities
Advancements in production technologies of cream cheese Expansion into plant-based and dairy-free alternatives
Market Challenges
Increasing product recalls due to quality issues
Industry Insights
Market Disruption Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis Pricing Analysis Technology Analysis Patent Analysis Trade Analysis Regulatory Framework Analysis
Key Company Profiles
Amul by GCMMF Arla Foods amba. Britannia Industries Limited Cabot Creamery Cooperative by Agri-Mark Daiya Foods, Inc. by Otsuka Holdings. Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd (DFPL) Emborg Professional by Uhrenholt A/S Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Franklin Foods Inc. by Hochland AG Hiland Dairy. Mondelez Global LLC Organic Valley Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. Prochiz by GARUDAFOOD PUTRA PUTRI JAYA TBK. Saputo Inc. SAVENCIA SA Schreiber Foods Inc. Sierra Nevada Cheese Company Spero Foods, Inc. The Kraft Heinz Company by Lactalis Group The Tillamook County Creamery Association Tofutti Brands, Inc.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
Type
Natural Cheese Processed Cheese
Flavor
Flavored Plain Distribution Channel
Offline
Convenience Stores Hypermarket/Supermarket Independent Retailers Online
End-use
Commercial Individual Consumers
Region
Americas
Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas
Asia-Pacific
Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam
Europe, Middle East & Africa
Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom
