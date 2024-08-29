KOC Presents Latest Achievement At IMAGE 2024 EXPO

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 29 (KUNA - Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) showcased its latest achievement and project at the annual International Meeting for Applied Geoscience & (IMAGE 2024) held in Houston, Texas.

The four-day exhibition, which concluded on Thursday, to uncover the latest geoscience developments and technologies, KOC said in a statement.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer West Kuwait, at KOC Fuad Al-Shaikh, said in a statement that many leading Geoscience companies and institutions participated in the expo, where the latest innovations and technical developments aimed at improving oil and gas production operation, extractions as well as reducing the environmental effect of those stages.

Al-Shaikh who also headed the delegation, said that participating in exhibitions as such boosts the company's developments in the energy sector, and achieves its strategic objectives in refining operation efficiency, as well as safeguarding the environment.

He further added that the expo also, included panel discussions and workshops about various topics including modern technologies, energy sustainability in the industry, and the role of renewable energy, stressing the significance of cooperation and networking with international companies to adopt the latest technologies and innovative solutions. (end)

