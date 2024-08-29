Turkish minister visits TRNC for ceremony of Lefkosa Ring Road

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Türkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu visited the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Lefkosa Ring Road. During his visit, Minister Uraloglu met with TRNC President Ersin Tatar at the Presidential Honor Hall. The meeting also saw the presence of key Turkish officials, including Ambassador Yasin Ekrem Serim.



President Tatar emphasized the growing international recognition of both the TRNC and Türkiye despite existing challenges. He expressed gratitude for Türkiye’s ongoing support, particularly in relation to the Lefkosa Ring Road Project. Tatar highlighted the significance of this support for advancing the TRNC’s development goals, stating: "Our goal is to move forward confidently with the support of our motherland, our homeland, and the Blue Homeland."



In response, Minister Uraloglu reaffirmed Türkiye’s steadfast commitment to supporting the TRNC. He emphasized that Türkiye’s contributions are in line with its broader vision for the Blue Homeland, a concept reflecting its strategic and regional interests. Uraloglu also outlined ongoing investments, including a project aimed at improving ship traffic management services, which will enhance the TRNC’s strategic role in the Eastern Mediterranean.



The meeting and the groundbreaking ceremony mark a significant step in deepening the infrastructural and strategic ties between Türkiye and the TRNC, underscoring Türkiye’s role in supporting the TRNC’s development and regional positioning.

