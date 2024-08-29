LENNAR ANNOUNCES VENUE ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY COMING SOON TO DELAWARE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIDDLETOWN, Del., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced plans to bring its Venue 55+, Active Adult communities to Delaware at Venue at Winchelsea in Middletown. The new luxurious, 55+ Active Adult community will debut September 7. Interested homebuyers are invited to visit Venue at Winchelsea or call (302) 660-1366.

Venue at Winchelsea is an upscale Active Adult community crafted to foster limitless recreation with an array of amenities including a clubhouse complete with a sports bar, swimming pool, gathering spaces, community garden, dog park, fitness center and multiple sport courts for pickleball, tennis and bocce enthusiasts.

"The town of Middletown fosters a strong sense of community and Lennar has designed Venue at Winchelsea 55+ to reflect that vibrant spirit," Tench Tilghman, Lennar Philadelphia Division President. "Our diverse home designs, exceptional amenities and generous communal areas promote a truly welcoming environment for our 55 and better neighborhood."

With 336 homes and 10 home designs, Venue at Winchelsea features one- and two-story single-family homes, townhomes and carriage homes ranging from 1,728 to 3,948 square feet, with two to three bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half baths.

Pricing starts in the

upper $400,000s.

Residents at Venue at Winchelsea

will be minutes away from Middletown's quaint downtown, bustling with shops and eateries, bars and entertainment. Outdoor recreation is all around with tons of parks, Frog Hollow Golf Course and Blackbird Creek Preserve. Routes 1 and 301 provide easy access to Delaware beaches.

Every home offers Lennar's signature

Everything's Included®

program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. At Venue at Winchelsea, this includes quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, beveled shaker cabinetry, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

For more information about Venue at Winchelsea , visit the community website or call (302) 660-1366

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations.

the

United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX

drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit

.

