Japan 2024 Air Treatment Systems Market Report 2023-2030 Featuring Daikin Industries, Sharp, Panasonic, Hitachi, Blueair, And Toshiba

A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment Systems (Air Purifiers) in Japan including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, distribution, pricing trends, new products and market forecasts to 2030. This report covers air treatment systems and filter replacements. This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. The base year for the study is 2023 and the forecast period is from 2023 until 2030.

For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:



Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers

Ion Generators/Ionizers

Ozone Generators

Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters

Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers

HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters

Active Carbon Systems

Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers Others (any other technology)

The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in Japan:



Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for the Total Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for Air Treatment Systems Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for the Filter Replacement Market

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Pricing Trends

Market Landscape

Quotes from Industry Participants

Technology Trends

Trends by End-User (Residential vs. Commercial)

Distribution Market Share (E-commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)

New Products New Technologies

Companies Featured:



Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Blueair AB Toshiba Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research scope

II. Methodology

III. Definitions

IV. Country profile, Japan

V. Executive summary: Major data points

a. Competitive factors

b. Consumer behavior

VI. Market drivers/impact

VII. Market restraints/impact

VIII. Market trends

a. Product claims and features - Overview

b. Competitive Landscape

c. Localization

d. Following the marketing & advertising principles of Japan. AIoT showroom - Sharp

f. Demo stores - Dyson

g. Event exhibition - Coway

h. Augmented Reality (AR) experience - Coway

i. Fun and interactive website - Coway

j. Experience store - Daikin

k. Influencer marketing

l. Mobile e-commerce.

m. Consultation services

n. Target customer

o. Smart products

p. Product features

q. Product claims

r. Offers and discounts

s. New products - Panasonic

t. New products - Coway

u. New products - Dyson

v. Certifications

w. Warranty and after sales

x. Pricing Trends

Market data

a. Revenue forecast, total market, 2023-2030

b. Revenue forecast, air treatment systems, 2023-2030

c. Market share, by revenues, air treatment systems, 2023

d. Revenue forecast, replacement filters, 2023-2030

e. Pricing trends, by revenues for systems, 2023

f. Distribution trends, by revenues for systems, 2023

g. End user application, by revenues for systems, 2023

h. Coverage area, market share by revenues for systems, 2023

i. Major cities, market share by revenues for systems, 2023

