"Arab Trade Tops Jordan's List Of Trade Partners With JD 1.583 Billion

Amman, August 29 (Petra) -- Four economic blocs dominated 91.3% of Jordan's total national exports in the first half of this year, totaling JD 4.018 billion.Among the key trade partners were the countries of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA), the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) countries, non-Arab Asian countries, and the European Union countries.GAFTA took the largest share of national exports in the first half of this year, amounting to JD1.583 billion, an increase of 8.4%. Following this were NAFTA countries with JD1.109 billion, up by 12.2%, non-Arab Asian countries with JD777 million, down by 29.6%, and European Union countries with JD200 million, a slight decrease of 0.5%.National exports to GAFTA countries grew by 8.4% in the first half of this year, reaching JD1.583 billion, compared to JD1.460 billion during the same period last year.Meanwhile, Jordan's imports from GAFTA countries increased by 3.6% in the first half of this year, totaling JD2.352 billion, compared to JD2.270 billion for the same period last year.According to data from the Department of Statistics, monitored by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the trade balance deficit with GAFTA countries in the first half of this year amounted to JD769 million, compared to JD810 million for the same period last year.The total trade volume between Jordan and GAFTA countries reached JD3.935 billion in the first half of this year, compared to JD3.730 billion in the same period last year.Statistical data shows that Jordan's trade balance recorded a surplus with several countries in GAFTA during the first half of this year, including Oman, Lebanon, Yemen, Libya, Qatar, Morocco, Kuwait, Palestine, Algeria, Iraq, and Bahrain. Conversely, Jordan's trade balance showed a deficit with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Syria, Tunisia, and Sudan.Saudi Arabia held the largest share of national exports to GAFTA countries in the first half of this year, totaling approximately JD513 million. Saudi Arabia also topped the list of countries Jordan imports from, with imports reaching JD1.317 billion. Consequently, Jordan's trade balance deficit with Saudi Arabia at the end of June this year amounted to about JD804 million.Jordan's main exports to GAFTA include fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, agricultural products such as fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables, salts, skincare products, food preparations, furniture, fabrics, clothing, and paints.The Kingdom's key imports from GAFTA include crude oil and its derivatives, jewelry, food products, plastic sheets and panels, titanium oxide, polyethylene, polystyrene, iron, and its products.The Greater Arab Free Trade Area is an economic alliance between Arab countries aimed at economic integration and trade exchange with reduced customs tariffs. The agreement came into effect in January 2005, and it currently includes 18 Arab member states.