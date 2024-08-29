Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be misty to foggy at places at first, becomes hot to very hot daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places at first.

Offshore, the weather will be misty to foggy at places at first with some clouds, the report added, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places at first.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 5 to 15 KT, gusting to 23 KT at times at places.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 5 to 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at times.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rises to 4 ft at times; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft, rises to 6 ft at times.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 10 km / 2 km or less at places at first. Offshore will be 4 - 9 km / 2 km or less at first.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max

------------------------------------------------------------------

Doha 14:18 - **** 06:18 - 22:50 40

Mesaieed 16:08 - **** 06:26 - **** 38

Wakrah 14:53 - 23:48 07:01 - 21:51 39

Al Khor **** - 00:51 18:11 - 06:38 41

Ruwais 00:51 - 13:13 06:38 - 10:15 35

Dukhan 05:51 - 17:53 11:48 - **** 39

Abu Samra 05:39 - 17:58 10:51 - 23:56 40

Sunrise: 05:13 LT

Sunset: 17:55 LT

MENAFN29082024000067011011ID1108614034