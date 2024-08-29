Network outage disrupts services across Netherlands

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a significant computer glitch in the Netherlands led to a major disruption in services at a regional airport and several public institutions. The outage caused a complete paralysis of operations at Eindhoven Airport, located in the southeast and serving around thirty international destinations. According to the airport’s website, air navigation was halted due to the network failure, leaving planes stranded on the tarmac. This disruption underscores the critical reliance on robust and reliable network infrastructure for airport operations and highlights the potential for significant operational impacts when such systems fail.



In addition to the airport chaos, the network outage affected several key public institutions in the Netherlands. The Coast Guard reported that it was unable to receive communications by phone or radio because of the glitch, urging individuals in need of emergency assistance to call the emergency number 112. Similarly, the Dutch military police's call center became unreachable, compounding the disruption to public safety and emergency services. Despite these issues, Schiphol Airport, a major European hub near Amsterdam, managed to continue operating normally, indicating that the outage was localized rather than widespread across all airports in the country.



This recent network outage follows a previous global incident last month, where a major computer malfunction caused widespread disruptions at airlines, banks, and media outlets due to a problematic anti-virus software update. The recurrence of such glitches highlights the ongoing vulnerability of critical infrastructure to technological failures and the need for more resilient systems to prevent and mitigate the impact of similar issues in the future.



