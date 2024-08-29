BJP Anti-Dalit, Says Patwari After Madhya Pradesh Assault Video Goes Viral

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Aug 29 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh President Jitu Patwari on Thursday lashed out at the ruling BJP over a Railway (GRP) assault on a Dalit boy and his grandmother in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, a of which went viral, sparking widespread outrage.

Jitu Patwari called the BJP anti-Dalit and asserted that the lives of marginalised people in Madhya Pradesh were not safe.

"The video has revealed the real face and the ideologies of the BJP which is against BR Ambedkar," he told IANS.

The Congress leader also hit out at the BJP over the recent Chhatarpur incident and said, "The administration demolished the house of a prime accused after four police personnel were injured in a mob attack at a police station."

He further questioned the MP government over the attack on the Dalit boy in Katni district and said, "Why has there been no action in this matter till now? I will meet the families of the victims and will try to raise this issue with Rahul Gandhi."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Vishvas Sarang criticised the Congress and accused it of doing politics on the issue.

He said, "The incident is under investigation and we are sure that strict action will be taken against it."

A video recently surfaced on social media in which a 15-year-old Dalit boy and his grandmother can be seen being assaulted by the GRP at a station in Katni district.

The incident was caught on CCTV cameras and has been widely shared on social media sparking outrage among Netizens.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Madhya Pradesh Police stated, "A video of misbehaviour at GRP police station Katni, has come to light through social media. The video is of October 2023. After the incident came to light, the station incharge had been attached to GRP Police Line, Jabalpur. The Police Headquarters has ordered a DIG-level officer to go to Katni and investigate the incident."