Vidisha Srivastava Drops Glamourous Photos From Her Beach Vacation In Phuket

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Vidisha Srivastava on Thursday shared a glimpse of her beach vacation in Phuket, Thailand, giving major positive vibes, and goals to her fans.

Best known for her role of Anita Bhabhi in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!', Vidisha, who has 621K followers on Instagram, shared a string of pictures from her Phuket vacation.

The pictures show her wearing a black floral sleeveless dress with deep neckline and thigh high-slit. She has rounded off the look with sunglasses, bracelets and white slippers.

She wrote in the caption: "Be more of you and less of them... #beingmyself #vibes#positivity#vacaymode#wanderer".

In the Stories section, Vidisha shared a selfie with her bunch of friends, and family, who have accompanied her to the tropical paradise.

It is captioned as: "To amazing 3 days".

She also gave a glimpse of the dinner in which we can see her holding her daughter in her arms.

The post has a caption: "The ultimate dinner".

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs on &TV.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidisha made her film debut in 2007 with SP Entertainments's Telugu film 'Maa Iddari Madhya'. She also starred in other Telugu projects like 'Alaa', 'Prem', 'Athili Sattibabu LKG'.

She has featured in Kannada movie 'Nali Naliyutha', Tamil drama 'Kathavarayan', and Malayalam film 'Lucky Jokers'.

Vidisha has also been a part of TV shows like 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', 'Meri Gudiya', 'Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran', 'Durga-Mata Ki Chhaya', and 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal'.

On the personal front, Vidisha married Sayak Paul in December 2016 in Varanasi. She gave birth to a daughter in July 2023.