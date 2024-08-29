CM Stalin In San Francisco To Meet Investors, Address Tamil Diaspora

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Aug 29 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin who is on a business trip to procure investments for the state will meet investors in San Francisco on Thursday.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that CM Stalin would hold a series of meetings with potential investors and is expected to sign several contracts.

The Chief is on a 17-day business trip to the US from August 27 to September 14.

While in the US, CM Stalin is likely to meet Sundar Pichai, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of and also heads of several other Fortune 500 companies.

The CMO statement also said that CM Stalin and his wife Durga were received at the airport by Tamil Nadu Industries Minister, TRB Rajaa, Consul General of India in San Francisco, K Srikant Reddy and a horde of DMK supporters.

CM Stalin will also meet the Tamil diaspora on Saturday and he will be leaving for Chicago on September 2.

On September 7, the Chief Minister will address a mammoth gathering of Tamil diaspora in Chicago.

He will also meet several entrepreneurs in Chicago and give a presentation on the advantages of investing in Tamil Nadu.

CM Stalin has reached US eight months after the Tamil Nadu government signed MoUs worth over Rs 6 lakh crore during the third edition of the Global Investors Meet.

The statement said that CM Stalin is also likely to visit prominent technology companies, underscoring Tamil Nadu's focus on embracing cutting-edge technologies and fostering an ecosystem conducive to R&D and high-tech manufacturing.

It may be recalled that since assuming office in May 2021, CM Stalin had visited the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Japan and Spain to woo investment for Tamil Nadu.

The CMO said that they would list out the proposals received during his US trip.

Tamil Nadu has already emerged as the locus of iPhone manufacturing in India with three key suppliers – Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics – expanding their operations.

Additionally, Bharat FIH, an arm of Foxconn, will soon begin to assemble Pixel phones and drones for Google.