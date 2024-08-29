Anushka Sen Offers A Glimpse Of Her Exotic Gym Wear Collection

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Anushka Sen on Thursday gave a peek into her luxurious gym collection, by dropping a on the social trend.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who enjoys 39.3 million followers, shared a Reel video flaunting her gym clothes.

The snippet shows Anushka wearing a black tank top, and matching shorts. She is also wearing a blue zipper and black shorts.

Then she wears a white tank top, and matching shorts in the video. Anushka also paired up the white tank top with matching skirt, and a grey zipper.

The video further shows her wearing a pastel blue tank top, and matching tights.

Anushka then poses in a grey tank top and matching shorts.

We further see her wearing a grey long sleeve tee-shirt and blue joggers. The clip ends with Anushka wearing a grey hoodie, pink shorts, and paired it with a red cap.

The post is captioned as: "This trend but it's with my gym clothes that I love... have you worked out today? Answer in poll".

A fan commented: "Every dance step with a different smile killed it".

Another user said: "Anushka you are really looking absolutely mind blowing in this gym clothes."

Anushka began her career as a child actor in 2009 with Zee TV's show 'Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli'. She essayed the role of child Parvati in the mythological show 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'.

She was seen as Meher and Baal Sakhi in the fantasy show 'Baalveer'. Anushka also portrayed the role of Manikarnika in 'Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani'.

The young diva also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', in which Arjun Bijlani emerged as winner of the season.

Anushka has featured in movies like 'Crazy Cukkad Family', and 'Am I Next'.

She was last seen in the web series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' in which Anushka portrayed the role of Asmara. Directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra, the show also stars Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The show is streaming on Prime Video.