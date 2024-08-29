MCIT Begins Implementation Of Overseas Internship Program

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of Communications and Information H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai met with the first batch of of Communications and Information (MCIT) employees selected for the recently launched Overseas Internship Program.

During the meeting, he emphasized the importance of the employees' role in leveraging this experience and transferring the knowledge gained to their workplaces in Qatar.

The Overseas Internship Program aims to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and expertise to become leaders in their fields and to enhance their digital competencies. The program for the first batch includes a three-month training visit to Googles headquarters, where 16 new employees from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology will engage in a wide range of educational and practical activities.

Participants will discover the latest innovations and technologies and exchange ideas with experts at Google. They will also take part in multiple projects within the Google Cloud and Advanced Solutions Lab programs, where they will acquire practical skills in building and developing technological solutions and artificial intelligence.

Last May, the MCIT launched its Overseas Internship Program for Qatari employees who wish to join the Ministry and other government entities in ICT sectors. This program aims to develop the skills of the workforce and enhance their competencies to lead the digital transformation in Qatar during significant growth in the technology sector, in line with the Third National Development Strategy, and the Digital Agenda 2030.