Should Govt Control School Choice Of The Children Of Govt Employees?

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Some calls in past for such initiative across India:

There have been numerous calls in past across India to make it mandatory for employees to send their children to government from time to time. In 2014 verdict of the Uttar Pradesh High Court, delivered by Justice Sudhir Agarwal, the court directed that all government officials, including those in the judiciary, executive, and public representatives, must send their children to government-run primary schools. The court emphasized that if the children of government officials attended these schools, there would be a significant push to enhance infrastructure, teaching standards, and overall school management, ultimately benefiting all students. The judgment highlighted the disparity in education quality between private and public schools and sought to reduce this gap by making education a shared concern among all societal segments.



Like the judiciary there have been similar calls from legislative and executive. In 2016 Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Vishnu Surya Wagh said that, government should make it compulsory for all its employees and teachers to admit their children to government primary schools (GPS) and not in private primary schools in a bid to improve their standard. Similarly, in 2018, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath encouraged government teachers to enroll their children in government schools operated by the Uttar Pradesh Basic and Secondary Education Boards. Speaking on Teachers' Day, he stated,“Government teachers should send their children to government schools instead of convent or private institutions. Sending your kids to private schools while being a government school teacher casts doubt on your own capabilities.”

Read Also S&T Department Sponsors Student Educational Excursion to SKUAST Video: Highlights From Eduleaders Summit In Srinagar



In 2017 , in response to the declining enrollment and closure of government schools, a seven-member committee led by the Karnataka Development Authority (KDA) has advised the Siddaramaiah government to mandate that all government employees and elected representatives enroll their children in government or aided schools.



There have been numerous such calls from different quarters, highlighting need of taking such crucial steps to improve the state of education in government schools in India.



Potential benefits of implementing the proposal

One of the most significant benefits of this proposal is the potential improvement in the quality of education in state-run schools. Public schools in many parts of India, including Jammu and Kashmir, have historically been perceived as under-resourced and underperforming compared to private institutions. This perception often leads to a vicious cycle where families, including those of government employees, opt for private schools, further draining resources and attention from public schools.

By mandating that government employees enroll their children in state-run schools, the government could create a vested interest among these employees and thereby help in improving the quality of public education, as was held by Allahabad High court. Government employees, particularly those in decision-making roles, will have a direct stake in ensuring that these schools are well-resourced, adequately staffed, and provide high-quality education. This shift could lead to better infrastructure, more qualified teachers, and overall improvement in school management, as the well-being of their children will be directly impacted by the conditions of these schools.

The proposal also has the potential to introduce a new level of accountability in the public education system. With the children of government officials attending public schools, there would be increased scrutiny of the education system's functioning. Issues such as teacher absenteeism, poor infrastructure, and outdated teaching methods would likely be addressed more swiftly, as those responsible for the education system's oversight would have a personal stake in its success.

Research has consistently shown that when parents are actively involved in their children's education, school performance improves. For example, a study by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) in the United States found that students whose parents were highly involved in their schools had higher academic achievement and better attendance records than those whose parents were less involved. Applying this to government employees, having their children in public schools would likely increase accountability and focus on school quality improvements.

This increased accountability could lead to more effective policy implementation and resource allocation. It could also foster a culture of excellence and high performance in public schools, as the involvement of government employees in the education of their children might lead to the introduction of more innovative and modern teaching practices.

According to a study published in the Journal of Public Economics, when government employees, especially those in decision-making positions, have a direct stake in public schools, there is a higher likelihood of equitable resource allocation. The study found that increased community and parental involvement led to more transparent budgeting and better utilization of resources, ultimately enhancing the quality of education.



Finland's education system is widely regarded as one of the best in the world. According to the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), Finnish students consistently rank among the top performers in reading, math, and science. One key factor contributing to this success is the universal use of public schools, which ensures that all students, including those of government officials, receive a high-quality education. This broad enrollment creates a strong incentive for maintaining high standards across the public school system.

Challenges and Considerations

While the potential benefits of this proposal are significant, it is also important to acknowledge the challenges and considerations that come with it. Implementing such a policy would require careful planning to ensure that the transition is smooth and does not disrupt the existing educational environment.

One of the primary challenges would be addressing the concerns of government employees who might be reluctant to enroll their children in public schools due to the current state of these institutions. To counter this, the government would need to ensure that public schools are sufficiently upgraded in terms of infrastructure, teaching quality, and extracurricular offerings before the policy is fully implemented. Moreover, the government would need to establish a monitoring mechanism to ensure that the policy, if approved, is enforced effectively and that the intended benefits are realized. This could involve regular assessments of public schools and the creation of platforms for feedback from government employees and other stakeholders.

Conclusion

The proposal to enrol the children of all government employees in state-run schools is a welcome step that holds the potential to transform the educational system of Jammu and Kashmir. By fostering equality, improving accountability, and enhancing the quality of public education, this initiative could lead to long-term benefits for the region. If executed well, this policy could be a significant milestone in the journey towards an equitable and high-quality education system in Jammu and Kashmir.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer



The author is a Kashmir based columnist. He tweets at ummar_jamal and can be reached at [email protected]