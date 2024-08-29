Yemen's Houthis Let Rescue Operation Of Burning Oil Tanker In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Aug 29 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthi spokesperson, Mohammed Abdulsalam, said late yesterday that, they agreed to permit the rescue operation and towing of a burning oil tanker in the Red Sea.

Abdulsalam, who is based in Oman, was quoted by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV as saying that, the decision was made“after negotiations with EU ambassadors in Muscat.”

According to the Houthi television, flames have engulfed the ship for days, amid continuing oil leaks, and it would be towed to a in Eritrea.

The vessel, identified as MV SOUNION, carrying 150,000 tonnes of crude oil, has been on fire since Aug 23, after it was repeatedly attacked off the Houthi-controlled Yemeni port city of Hodeidah. The Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attacks against the ship.

According to a Houthi statement, the attacks were carried out by several boats, ballistic and winged missiles, and drones.

Since Nov, last year, the Houthis have been targeting what they called“Israeli-linked” cargo ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.– NNN-SABA

