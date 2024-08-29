Delhi Rain News: Severe Waterlogging, Long Traffic Jams In City Due To Heavy Downpours, More Rainfall Predicted Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi rain news: Heavy rainfall across several parts of Delhi overnight caused severe waterlogging and snarling traffic, which caused huge inconvenience for people. The weather department has predicted more rainfall on Thursday.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court extends CM Kejriwal's custody till Sept 3

The monsoon rainfall reduced the mercury temperature and brought relief from heat for Delhi residents. However, several parts of Delhi faced severe waterlogging at night, including Mehrauli-Badarpur road, Dhaula Kuan, and the Delhi Cantonment area. In the videos shared by news agencies ANI and PTI, the vehicular movement appeared severely hindered by heavy waterlogging.

| Delhi news: Five AAP councillors join BJP, blames Delhi rains cause severe waterlogging affecting vehicular movement | Watch Delhi rains today

Delhi's Regional Weather Forecasting Centre has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Delhi and NCR region today.

| Rain alert! Will monsoon bring showers in your city today? Check IMD update here

“Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at Jind, Gohana (Haryana). Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at entire Delhi and NCR, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal,” RWFC Delhi wrote in its post on X.

The national capital received severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of Delhi after spells of heavy rain lashed the capital city on Thursday morning.

| Delhi's CP under fire after porn plays on LED board; 'Hacked,' says civic body

Waterlogging in the nearby area of the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road resulted in traffic congestion and jams at night as the vehicles waded through waterlogged roads.

Heavy rains in Delhi also caused inconvenience for local commuters who had to wade though the waterlogged road. There was also the risk of an overflow of severe lines in many areas. Visuals from Parade Underpass, Delhi Cantonment also showed the situation after heavy rainfall.

Many places at Dhaula Kuan also witnessed incessant rainfall which led to waterlogging and traffic jams. Meanwhile, the rain lashed several parts of the national capital in the early hours of Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.