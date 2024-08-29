Parvathy Thiruvothu Slams AMMA's Executive Panel Resignation, Calls It 'Cowardly Act' To Avoid Accountability

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a scathing interview with Barkha Dutt's Mojo Story, Parvathy Thiruvothu denounced the collective resignation of the Mohanlal-led executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) as a "cowardly act." She criticized the association's authoritarian rule and lack of accountability in addressing the damning report on sexual harassment.

Parvathy recalled her initial reaction to the news, saying, ""The first thought I had when I heard the news about the collective resignation was - 'how cowardly'. How cowardly of them to step away from a position where they are now accountable to speak to media? Again, the onus falls on us, women, to take the conversation and the debates forward." She slammed the executive committee for welcoming back the prime accused (Dileep) in a sexual assault case, and denying the existence of harassment until allegations surfaced.

The actor also criticized the government's careless approach, saying, "The government was also careless to make statements like, 'If women have complaints, they should just file an FIR and come up with the names.' The entire onus is put on women to name and shame and take the brunt of it after that. My question is what is the proof of justice that you have to show for you to demand that we have to name and shame. After that, what happens to us in our career, life, legal fees and mental health issues - no one gives a damn about that."



Parvathy expressed respect for women who have come forward and the Women in Cinema Collective, but lamented that they were forced to take action due to the delayed implementation of the Hema Committee report. She stated that the report's findings should have been addressed earlier, and the mass resignation was an attempt to cover up the issues.

The actor revealed that she wasn't surprised by the resignation, having experienced AMMA's fear-induced setup firsthand. She described the association as an authoritarian space where members cannot speak up for their rights. Parvathy hopes that this disruption will lead to better leadership and a more supportive environment for members.

The Hema Committee report exposed widespread sexual harassment, casting couch practices, lobbying, pay disparities, and systemic issues within AMMA. Following the report, several women shared their stories, and executive members were accused of sexual misconduct, leading to their resignation.

