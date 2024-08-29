Suresh Gopi Reveals His Favorite Footballer At Thrissur Magic FC Jersey Launch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) and Member of Parliament Suresh Gopi revealed his favorite footballers name. It happened during the jersey launch event of Thrissur Magic FC for the Super League Kerala. The anchor asked Suresh Gopi about his favorite footballer. Suresh Gopi replied that he doesn't follow world that closely. But he asked the anchor to guess who his and his family's favorite player might be. The anchor suggested names like Argentinian captain Lionel and legend Pele, but Suresh Gopi shook his head, indicating those were not the right answers.

Suresh Gopi then revealed that the player he and his family admire is the 'handsome footballer' Cristiano Ronaldo. Suresh Gopi, along with the team's ambassador, actor Nivin Pauly, and team owner, producer Listin Stephen, unveiled the official jersey. Actor Babu Antony, the team's head coach Giovanni Scanu, assistant coach Satheevan Balan, and former Kerala Blasters player Sushant Mathew also attended the event.

The Super League matches will commence in the first week of September. Six teams from various districts of Kerala will compete in the inaugural Super League. Apart from Thrissur Magic FC, the other teams in the league are Forza Kochi FC, owned by actor Prihviraj Sukumaran, Thiruvananthapuram Komban's FC, Malappuram FC, Calicut FC, and Kannur Warriors FC.

The tournament will be played in a league-cum-knockout format, featuring a total of 30 matches. After the end of the league phase, the top four teams in the points table will qualify for the semifinals and then the final will be played between the winners of the two semifinal matches. The matches will be held at four stadiums, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Former Indian Super League (ISL) players CK Vineeth and Melson Alves are the star players of Thrissur Magic FC. The Super League will also witness the return of Vineeth, who took a break from professional football last season. I-League stars Abhijit Sarkar and Nikhil Kadam are also in the team.



