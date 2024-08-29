US Delays Permanent Residency For 284 Former Afghan Officials Three Years After Evacuation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Three years after the Afghan fell, reports show that the U.S. still hasn't granted residency to many senior Afghan officials who were relocated after the collapse.

These officials include two former ministers, two military chiefs of staff, eight deputy ministers, and numerous generals.

A source from the U.S. immigration agency“Lorton” reported that their offices in Virginia, California, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, and Philadelphia had assisted 118 former Afghan military personnel and generals. However, as reported by Afghanistan International, these individuals have not received their permanent residency documents.

Following the fall of the Afghan government to the Taliban on August 15, 2021, U.S. and NATO forces evacuated thousands of former security forces and officials, along with their families.

Three years on, the U.S. has still not issued residency documents to many of these individuals, including generals from the Afghan army, national police, national security, and special protection units.

The report reveals that 89 former generals and commanders, including two former chiefs of staff and four former deputy ministers, have yet to receive permanent residency in the U.S.

One former deputy minister of defense, who requested anonymity, mentioned that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has interviewed him three times but has not received any updates on his residency status.

Interviews with 24 former generals and high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Interior revealed that two former ministers, five former deputies, and 61 generals still lack permanent residency documents.

Sources from Lorton Immigration Agency confirmed that Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal, a former interior minister, and several other officials' asylum requests were denied.

A former advisor from the Ministry of Interior, who also requested anonymity, stated that despite being in the U.S. for over two years and having an interview last year, he had not received any response regarding his residency.

A former police commander from Kunar province reported being asked unusual questions about the alleged torture of prisoners during his immigration interview.

Interviews with 13 former officials from the General Directorate of National Security showed that 72 former officials, including three former deputies, have not received their residency documents.

The delays in granting residency to Afghan officials who helped with the evacuation highlight significant bureaucratic and security challenges. This underscores the need for continued support and resolution for those who have risked their lives in service to their country.

