Director Of STEM Job At Monash College In Melbourne, Australia

Lead the vision and focus for our Science, Information Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) portfolio Excellent remuneration, flexibility and benefits



About working with us

Based in our Docklands vertical campus, Monash College provides pathways for international students to Monash University.

Passionate teachers and motivated students are the key to our inspired working environment at Monash College. It's the combination of passion and purpose that drives a student centred environment focussed on outstanding learning and teaching experiences and outcomes.

Our education portfolio is designed to build and deliver pathways education with pedagogical and digital innovations, contemporary application of curricula and assessment practices, and a progressive and successful student experience.

Your team of STEM teaching specialists bring passion, dedication and extensive experience working in a fast paced team environment.



About your new role

We are seeking an experienced and qualified leader of STEM to provide strategic vision, direction, and academic leadership in overseeing the discipline operations.

As a specialist expert in education, this role will support excellence in pedagogical practices, innovation in curriculum and assessment, and engaging learning experiences in support of student success at the College and their ability to transition to University where they continue to succeed.

The Director STEM is accountable for quality teaching and learning solutions and innovation, adherence to academic standards and strategic objectives, broad collaboration with internal and external stakeholders to develop and drive program outcomes, leadership to a diverse team of teaching staff, and management of budget and resourcing for the discipline.

This role is a member of the Education Senior Leadership team and has operational and strategic responsibilities, including cross functional projects and initiatives across the Education portfolio.

Your success in this role relies on your ability to:



leverage your experience and knowledge of the education requirements, issues and environment to articulate and drive your vision for contemporary STEM teaching in a pathway education environment

deliver strong leadership and influence, not only to your team, but broadly across the College

deliver a strong culture that supports and encourages creativity, innovation and continuous improvement

apply your strategic and commercial acumen to design and engage contemporary strategy, planning and resource management practices

deliver transformational change and identify emerging trends, directions and technology

deliver programs that strategically impact the success of the College, the portfolio and your team foster and environment of teacher professional development and capability building

Click here to view the position description.

About you

You will be a seasoned leader in the education sector with experience and a passion for the STEM disciplines. You will bring your strong appreciation for student success and College outcomes to influence a collaborative environment that allows teachers to deliver teaching and learning excellence, implement emerging trends and optimise the academic curriculum.

You will have exceptional leadership, communication and interpersonal skills, you will have experience identifying and applying tactical and creative solutions in evolving environments, and experience managing large scale operations.

You will hold a postgraduate qualification in Education (or similar), a degree in one or more of the STEM disciplines and will have an appropriate level of teaching experience.

In accordance with our commitment to the safety and wellbeing and rights of children and young people, all employees must hold a valid Working with Children Check (or VIT registration) at all times.

To Apply

If this sounds like the perfect opportunity for you, then do not delay, and submit your application with your current CV and maximum 2 page covering letter outlining your suitability for the role by clicking Apply by 15 September 2024.

We pride ourselves on enabling a flexible and inclusive working environment. Should you require any specific support or adjustments throughout the recruitment process and beyond, please advise us and we'll be happy to assist.

We are actively filling this opportunity and will commence reviewing and shortlisting applications immediately. Please do not delay in applying if you're interested in this opportunity with us!