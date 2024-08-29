Actor Ryan Grantham Faces Life Sentence For Killing His Mother

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Ryan Grantham, known for playing Jeffery Augustine in“Riverdale,” has been sentenced to life behind bars for killing his own mother.

The 24-year-old was sentenced Wednesday in British Columbia, Canada Supreme Court - approximately 6 months after pleading guilty to a second-degree murder charge for the death of his mom, Barbara Waite, back in 2020.

Prosecutors say the disgraced recorded his confession and the aftermath of the tragic ordeal with his own camera at the time - in the clip, he admitted,“I shot her in the back of the head. In the moments after, she would have known it was me.”

Justice Kathleen Ker described the case as heartbreaking, tragic, and life-shattering while giving him the sentence.

According to prosecutors, Grantham shot his mother in the back of the head while she was playing the piano at home - the following day he loaded his car with guns, ammo, Molotov cocktails, and directions to Rideau Cottage - where Canadian PM Justin Trudeau lives.

Detectives investigating the case say Grantham later confessed he was attempting to kill Trudeau and wrote about his goal in a journal.

Per the terms of the sentence, Grantham will not be eligible for parole during his first 14 years locked away.

In that context, prosecutors had recommended in a sentencing hearing earlier this year that Grantham receive a parole ineligibility up to 18 years. The former actor's legal team had suggested 12 years as a fair consequence. Clearly Justice Ker met them in the middle in her ruling this week.

Originally charged with first-degree murder, Grantham has been in custody for the past two and a half years, law enforcement officials in Vancouver confirmed to 'Deadline'.

Participating in a mental health program since his arrest, Grantham is in the process of being readied for transfer to a more permanent facility, sources say.

With around 30 credits on his resume, Grantham noticeably played Jeffrey Augustine on the fourth season of the soapy 'Riverdale' in 2019.

