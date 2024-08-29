Education Ministry To Launch 2024-30 Strategy On Sept 2

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) is set to launch its 2024-2030 strategy under the slogan 'Igniting the Spark of Learning' during a high-profile event scheduled for September 2 to 3, 2024 at the Qatar National Centre (QNCC).

The event will bring together several distinguished ministers, senior officials, and representatives from the education sector in Qatar.

This comprehensive strategy aims to shape the future of education in Qatar by providing a clear roadmap for establishing an innovative educational environment that promotes values and ethics. The strategy seeks to equip students with advanced skills, fostering a generation capable of driving future prosperity and contributing to the realisation of the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3).

The launch event will feature a presentation of the ministry's 2024-2030 strategy, highlighting its various pillars as well as the ministry's vision in alignment with Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030.

An accompanying exhibition will complement the event, highlighting the major strategic projects being undertaken by the ministry. The exhibition will be open to the general public, offering visitors an interactive educational experience and the opportunity to explore the details of the strategy and its diverse initiatives.

Those interested in attending the exhibition can register through the registration link for the first day as well as for the second day.

The strategy adopts a comprehensive approach focused on enhancing the quality of education, expanding access to education, and ensuring sustainability and innovation within Qatar's education system.